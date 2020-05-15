CHARLES M. VENINI Sr.
VENINI
CHARLES M., SR
Age 87, of Glen Mills, PA, and formerly of Broomall, passed away on May 11th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Beatrice V. (nee Pontuto), his loving children Charles M. Venini, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Carla Cleary (Ross), also his cherished grandchildren Allie, Beth, Ryan and Matt. Precious son of the late Rose (nee Lemme) and Nicholas Venini.
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be Private.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
