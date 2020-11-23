CHARLES MAXWELL "CHARLIE", III Age 53, of Erdenheim, PA died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his sleep due to heart failure. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late loving Charles (Pete) Peterson, Jr. and the late Patricia (Patter) Peterson. He attended Avon Old Farms ('86) and Roanoke College ('91). He is survived by his amazing children Charles Maxwell (Max) Peterson IV, and Avery Grace Peterson; brothers, Ted L Peterson (Elizabeth) of Ross, CA and Nicholas H Peterson (Heather) of Nassau, Bahamas; two nephews and three nieces. He was a dedicated and loving father, brother and friend. He was actively involved in many local sports team communities including the Wissahickon Skating Club and the Springfield Spartans Lacrosse Club. He and his children are lifelong members of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill. Due to current circumstances, there will be a private family service. The family is looking forward to hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill. https://stpaulschestnuthill.org/giving/
.