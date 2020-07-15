1/1
CHARLES MICHAEL LACEY
LACEY
CHARLES MICHAEL


Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born July 13, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA to Charles Stonestreet Lacey and Gertrude (Pollard) Lacey. He graduated from West Phila. High School and attended Community College of Phila. He was the first of 12 children. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Dr. Alice Colon-Lacey; his daughter Crystal M. Lacey Esq.; three brothers, eight sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 100 Wilton Blvd. New Castle DE on Friday July 17, 2020. Viewing from 10-11 A.M.
Services at 11:00 A.M.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
