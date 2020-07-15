1/1
Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born July 13, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA to Charles Stonestreet Lacey and Gertrude (Pollard) Lacey. He graduated from West Phila. High School and attended Community College of Phila. He was the first of 12 children. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Dr. Alice Colon-Lacey; his daughter Crystal M. Lacey Esq.; three brothers, eight sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.