The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES OSTROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES OSTROFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES OSTROFF Notice
OSTROFF
CHARLES
Feb. 10, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ. Husband of Susan Ostroff. Father of Alan (Anna) Ostroff, Bonnie (Thomas) Wireback and Elizabeth Ostroff. Grandfather of Sophie, Jacob and Madeleine. Brother-in-law of Janet Ostroff. Relatives and friends are invited Wed. beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Beth Israel Cem., Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory can be made to Jewish Family Services of Delaware, www.jfsdelaware.org. "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." - Stranger in a Strange Land, Heinlien.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now