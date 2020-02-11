|
OSTROFF
CHARLES
Feb. 10, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ. Husband of Susan Ostroff. Father of Alan (Anna) Ostroff, Bonnie (Thomas) Wireback and Elizabeth Ostroff. Grandfather of Sophie, Jacob and Madeleine. Brother-in-law of Janet Ostroff. Relatives and friends are invited Wed. beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Beth Israel Cem., Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory can be made to Jewish Family Services of Delaware, www.jfsdelaware.org. "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." - Stranger in a Strange Land, Heinlien.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020