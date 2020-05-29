CARPENTER
CHARLES P., JR.
Age 91, of Feasterville, PA died on May 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Davis) Carpenter. He was a member of the Masons for over 60 years and was active in the Mid-Atlantic Penny Bank Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was an avid collector of cast iron banks.
He is survived by his son, Charles P (Joanne) Carpenter, and daughters Dorothy (Ed) Whitesell and Debra (Rich) SOSna, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Agnes Munson.
Services and Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Phila. Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178.(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.