CHARLES R. GILLIN Jr.
GILLIN
CHARLES R. JR.


Age 77, of Kennett Sq., on Aug. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa Mary Gillin; father of Charles A. Gillin (Dawn), Teresa M. Newell (Daniel) and Sara M. Sharratt; grandfather of Erin Marie Gillin, Madison Leigh Gillin, Mark Raymond Charles Sharratt, Matthew Declan Sharratt, Daisy Katherine Sharratt, Joseph Daniel Newell, Jordan Teresa Newell, Daniel Jacob Newell; brother of Richard Gillin, Marie Wilson, Gail Schwarz and Michael Gillin. A Viewing will be from 10 to 11 A.M. with a Service at 11 A.M. on Mon. Aug. 17, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Sq. Burial in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Longwood F.H. & Cremation of Matthew Genereux
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Longwood F.H. & Cremation of Matthew Genereux
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Gillin Family for the loss of your loved one, Charles, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace an strength.
JW/JKH
August 16, 2020
Worked with Charlie out at E5, L6, and BC11. My father also worked there and was the B11 Aide on the B plt. I was on the D at E5. Charlie was just a good guy. May he rest in peace
John Redfern
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
john gillin
