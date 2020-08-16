1/1
Age 77, of Kennett Sq., on Aug. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa Mary Gillin; father of Charles A. Gillin (Dawn), Teresa M. Newell (Daniel) and Sara M. Sharratt; grandfather of Erin Marie Gillin, Madison Leigh Gillin, Mark Raymond Charles Sharratt, Matthew Declan Sharratt, Daisy Katherine Sharratt, Joseph Daniel Newell, Jordan Teresa Newell, Daniel Jacob Newell; brother of Richard Gillin, Marie Wilson, Gail Schwarz and Michael Gillin. A Viewing will be from 10 to 11 A.M. with a Service at 11 A.M. on Mon. Aug. 17, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Sq. Burial in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.