CHARLES R. MASCHI

CHARLES R. MASCHI Notice
MASCHI
CHARLES R.
On Jan. 27, 2020. Of Voorhees, NJ. Age 79. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Russo). Loving father of CJ and Karen Maschi. Adoring grandfather of Logan Joseph. Viewing Thurs. Jan. 30, 6 to 9 P.M. at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton N.J 08053. Mass 10 A.M. Fri., Jan. 31st, St. Andrew the Apostle Church (Parish Hall), 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Ent. Cal. Cem., CH, NJ. Donations to St. Andrew Apostle Church or www.pkdcure.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
