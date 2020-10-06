1/
charles raymond walsh
Suddenly on October 1, 2020, age 45. Son of Charles J. and Beatrice L.(nee: Gwynn) Graf; stepson of Frank Graf; brother of the late Daniel, Kelly and Scott (Ali); also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Thursday, 10 A.M., Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. Family appreciates Memorial donations to Flyers Charities or Eagles Autism Foundation. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME, INC, 1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue, 215-743-7256.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
