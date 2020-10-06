charles raymond walsh

Or Copy this URL to Share

Suddenly on October 1, 2020, age 45. Son of Charles J. and Beatrice L.(nee: Gwynn) Graf; stepson of Frank Graf; brother of the late Daniel, Kelly and Scott (Ali); also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Thursday, 10 A.M., Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem. Family appreciates Memorial donations to Flyers Charities or Eagles Autism Foundation. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME, INC, 1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue, 215-743-7256.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store