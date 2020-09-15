CHARLES S., JR. "CHICK" CORNELL

Of Philadelphia, Pa. and Havertown, Pa. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on September 6, 1946 in Dobbs Ferry, New York. He will be joining his parents Charles S. and Orra (nee Akerman) Cornell, Sr. and sister Margaret C. "Peggy" Emery. We are certain he will be telling on his surviving siblings, Orra F. Cornell, and Kenneth (Karin) Cornell when he meets up with them. Chick was a favorite Uncle to several nieces and nephews: Bob (Tammy) Liberato, Natalie Crnkovic, Tristan (Katie) Cornell, Heather (Jeff) Cochran and Matthew "Nellie" Cornell. He was also a great Uncle to Brandon and Juliann Liberato, Taylor and Kelsey Crnkovic, Carter, Camille, and Colton Cochran as well as Mila and Fletcher Cornell.Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Road Havertown, Pa. 19083. In lieu of flowers an offering in Chick's name to the Alzheimer's Association
399 Market Street Suite 102 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106 would be appreciated.