CHARLES S. RACITI
On Friday, November 20, 2020. Age 82. Husband of 60 years to Louise Raciti (nee Colosi). Father of Chuck Raciti (Cindy), Maria Raciti, and Sam Raciti (Diane). Grandfather of David Raciti, Robby McKeldin, and Melissa McKeldin. Brother of Johnny Raciti, Michele Schatzman (Jack), Cookie Testino, and the late Toni Raciti. Son of the late John Raciti and the late Rose Ganzelli (nee Zagame). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral mass at 11:45 A.M. at the Church of the Nativity, 2677 N. Delsea Drive, Franklinville, NJ 08322. Interment to follow at Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton. Read more about Charles or sign the guest book at BarclayFuneralHome.net.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
11:45 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
