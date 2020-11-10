1/1
CHARLES SAMTMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, went to be with our Lord on November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Rosemary (nee Malott). Devoted father to Robin Ann Maguire, Charles Craig and Sharon Elizabeth Vecchione (Joseph), his grandchildren: Matthew, Erin, Michael, Meghan Maguire-Oberg (Karl), Kevin and the late Katelin Maguire; Gina, Brian, Nicholas and Lisa Vecchione; great-grandchildren Charlie Rose and Annika Oberg. Mr. Samtmann was the son of the late Charles L. and Catherine M. Samtmann (nee Rucker) and brother of Catherine Maloney. He was a retired hospital administrator and life-long resident of Springfield Township, Montgomery County, having been born and raised in Wyndmoor and then settled in Flourtown in 1957. He was a Life Active Member of the Flourtown Fire Company and volunteered to serve the community for 55 years. In addition to being a firefighter, engineer, secretary, and captain of the fire police unit, he also served as a board of director for 27 years. He was also secretary of the Springfield Township Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association, serving three fire companies for 33 years. He graduated from Roman Catholic High School and LaSalle University, and served three years in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown. Since church occupancy is limited due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, relatives and friends are invited to join the funeral procession from the church parking lot to the cemetery. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery is open to all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia and Susquehanna Valley, Valley Square, Suite 133, Blue Bell, PA. 19422. Photo by Gina Vecchione Photography. (JACOB F. RUTH)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 9, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Scott McCrea
November 9, 2020
My Dad was a very special man, always there for me and my children while growing up and as adults. We have so many fond memories. Glad to have shared so much time together. You will never be forgotten
Much love, Sharon
Sharon Vecchione
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved