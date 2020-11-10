Age 88, went to be with our Lord on November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Rosemary (nee Malott). Devoted father to Robin Ann Maguire, Charles Craig and Sharon Elizabeth Vecchione (Joseph), his grandchildren: Matthew, Erin, Michael, Meghan Maguire-Oberg (Karl), Kevin and the late Katelin Maguire; Gina, Brian, Nicholas and Lisa Vecchione; great-grandchildren Charlie Rose and Annika Oberg. Mr. Samtmann was the son of the late Charles L. and Catherine M. Samtmann (nee Rucker) and brother of Catherine Maloney. He was a retired hospital administrator and life-long resident of Springfield Township, Montgomery County, having been born and raised in Wyndmoor and then settled in Flourtown in 1957. He was a Life Active Member of the Flourtown Fire Company and volunteered to serve the community for 55 years. In addition to being a firefighter, engineer, secretary, and captain of the fire police unit, he also served as a board of director for 27 years. He was also secretary of the Springfield Township Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association, serving three fire companies for 33 years. He graduated from Roman Catholic High School and LaSalle University, and served three years in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown. Since church occupancy is limited due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, relatives and friends are invited to join the funeral procession from the church parking lot to the cemetery. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery is open to all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia and Susquehanna Valley, Valley Square, Suite 133, Blue Bell, PA. 19422. Photo by Gina Vecchione Photography. (JACOB F. RUTH)