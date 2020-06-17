CHARLES SCHLERNITZAUER

SCHLERNITZAUERPassed away on May 25, 2020. He was 59. He is the son of Margaret Eileen and the late Charles H. Schlernitzauer. Charles is survived by his wife, Kathleen Corsen; children, Shea, Matthew, and Kerri McBride; grandchildren, Wrenley, Cloe, Dave, and Dom; and siblings, Eileen, Cathy, John, and Joseph.Charles' family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks will be required.Condolences may be made to the Schlernitzauer family by visiting

