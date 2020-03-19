|
SIMMONDS
CHARLES "BUD"
Of Lansdowne, PA, passed away March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Negro). Devoted father of Chuck (Joann), Sharon Simmonds-Whitehead (Craig), and Maria Simmonds-Willis (Justin). Loving grandfather of Anna Simmonds, and Daniel and Michael Young. Brother of Joan Corcoran and the late Claire Sheehan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, March 21, 9:30 A.M., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Spring-field, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Providence Animal Center, 55 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 19, 2020