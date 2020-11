Or Copy this URL to Share

72, of Haddon Township, died on August 26, 2020. Son of Alfred B. Davidson and Charlotte Davidson. Graduated from Audubon High School in 1966 and Gettysburg College in 1970. Survived by his son, Jesse (Katie) Davidson of Falls Church VA, daughter Sara (Lightning) Atkinson of Skokie, IL, four grandchildren, and long-time friend and companion Lorraine Wireback.



