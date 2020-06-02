CHARLES V. "CHUCK" TOUEY Sr.
TOUEY
CHARLES V. SR. "CHUCK"
85 of Collingdale, PA on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Ouellette), devoted father of Jean (Patrick) Gavin, Charles (Alyssa) Jr., Dennis (Ingrid) and the late Stephen; cherished grandfather of Patrick (Laura), Mary Catherine, Alura, Alexander, Aidan, Caralyn, Chase, Tavis, Zachary and the late Jean Marie. Brother of Joseph (Teresa), Paul (Grace), Maryann (John) Flaherty, Sr. Kathleen Touey IHM, Joan (John) Gallagher, the late Anna Marie (Al) Urevick, Vincent (Annette), John, Thomas, Helen Bellew and Patrick. Brother-in-law of Claire Touey, Margaret Touey, Helen Carocci, Mara Bellew, James Ouellette and the late Albert Carocci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions Funeral Mass and Burial Private. Contributions in Chuck's memory to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila, PA 19143.(O'LEARY FH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.
