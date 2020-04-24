|
|
STINSON
CHARLES W. "CHUCK"
Age 60, of Haverford, PA, on April 20, 2020. Beloved son of Teresa (nee Duffy) and the late Charles W. Stinson, Jr.; devoted husband of Susan (nee Callahan) Stinson; loving father of Michael and Sarah; dear brother of Susan Callahan (Tom) and David Stinson; brother-in-law of Patti Jean Mumford (Dave) and Jim Callahan (Lorra); cousin of Terry Reiff. Also survived by his beloved dog, Jack.
Chuck earned his BS in Psychology from Saint Joseph's University in 1981, his MBA from the State University of New York- Binghamton in 1984, and then his JD degree from Widener Law School in 2005. He worked as an Attorney and Global Field Legal Lead for Services at SAP America. Chuck was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Bryn Mawr, PA and he helped others as a part of the Inter-faith Hospitality Network.
Chuck's top priority was his family. He loved not only his immediate family but his nieces, nephews and great-nieces/ nephews. He was a great cook and known for his annual Thanksgiving feast, his Memorial Day kick-off and Christmas cousins party. Chuck has been going to Brigantine, NJ all his life and has a house on the island.
Chuck had a black belt in Shotokan Karate from Fairmount Shotokan Karate lnstitute and was a member of the Delaware County Field and Stream Association.
Contributions in Chuck's name may be made to the Interfaith Hospitality Network of the Main Line, 1449 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020