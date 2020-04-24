The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES STINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES W. "CHUCK" STINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES W. "CHUCK" STINSON Notice
STINSON
CHARLES W. "CHUCK"


Age 60, of Haverford, PA, on April 20, 2020. Beloved son of Teresa (nee Duffy) and the late Charles W. Stinson, Jr.; devoted husband of Susan (nee Callahan) Stinson; loving father of Michael and Sarah; dear brother of Susan Callahan (Tom) and David Stinson; brother-in-law of Patti Jean Mumford (Dave) and Jim Callahan (Lorra); cousin of Terry Reiff. Also survived by his beloved dog, Jack.
Chuck earned his BS in Psychology from Saint Joseph's University in 1981, his MBA from the State University of New York- Binghamton in 1984, and then his JD degree from Widener Law School in 2005. He worked as an Attorney and Global Field Legal Lead for Services at SAP America. Chuck was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Bryn Mawr, PA and he helped others as a part of the Inter-faith Hospitality Network.
Chuck's top priority was his family. He loved not only his immediate family but his nieces, nephews and great-nieces/ nephews. He was a great cook and known for his annual Thanksgiving feast, his Memorial Day kick-off and Christmas cousins party. Chuck has been going to Brigantine, NJ all his life and has a house on the island.
Chuck had a black belt in Shotokan Karate from Fairmount Shotokan Karate lnstitute and was a member of the Delaware County Field and Stream Association.
Contributions in Chuck's name may be made to the Interfaith Hospitality Network of the Main Line, 1449 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401.
ihncares.org
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 610-353-6300

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now