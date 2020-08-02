1/1
LT COL. CHARLES WASHBURN CADWALLADER USAF (Ret.)
1923 - 2020
CADWALLADER
LT COL. CHARLES
WASHBURN USAF


(Ret.), born 28 August 1923, Son
of Charles and Helen, husband to MaryAnne (nee Friel) Cadwallader, father to Charles and Lee, died 15 February 2020. Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. 151 combat missions. Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 11 Oak Leaf Clusters, European African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal with 3 battle stars, test pilot for Republic Aviation – a fighter pilot in life and in spirit.
Charles (sometimes referred to as "Uncle Tiger" by family) should also be remembered for the following accomplishments:
Member of the Caterpillar club,
Member and former President and board member Pan American society, Philadelphia.
Graduated USAF Flying Safety Course at University of Southern California. Graduated USAF Command and Staff College. Member of The Military Order Of The Loyal Legion US (MOLLUS). Member of the New York Quaker Meeting, Graduated George School, Newtown, PA Additional awards, medals and citations include but not limited to: Bonze service Star to National Defense Service Medal, Hour Glass Device to Air Force, Reserve service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal.
Charles will be interred at the Washington's Crossing National Cemetery, at a private ceremony with full military honors on 3 August 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Anyone wishing to send flowers we ask that you donate to your favorite veterans organization/ charity instead.





Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
Washington's Crossing National Cemetery
