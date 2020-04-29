|
AUER
CHARLES WILLIAM
Was born at home in Mt. Vernon, NY on March 28, 1927. He graduated first in his class in high school and was awarded a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Instead of going to college, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII serving in Hawaii and Japan. After an honorable dis-charge, he went to RPI on the GI bill. Chuck married Muriel Booker in 1948 and son Scott arrived a year later. Despite going to school, working and caring for a wife and baby, Chuck graduated first in his class at RPI and went to work at EXXON where he spent his entire career. Daughter Claudia arrived in 1954. His career took him all over the world. He served as Senior Advisor to the Middle East and testified before Congress during the oil embargo.
Chuck was a marvelous father to Scott and Claudia. He spent weekends taking them swim-ming, boating, fishing and many other outdoor activities. Chuck took pleasure in scuba diving and downhill skiing well into his 80s. He enjoyed 47 wonder-ful years with Muriel until her passing in 1995.
He began a second chapter of his life when he met and married Jane Phelan in 2006.
Wife Muriel, son Scott, daughter-in-law Virginia, parents George and Hazel, and brother George, Jr. predeceased Chuck. He is survived by his daughter Claudia (Kevin), daughter-in-law Chalmers (Scott), grand-children Chris (Emily), Collin (Ashley), Leigh (Phil) and Kasey (TC). Additionally, he is survived by his great-grand-children Harvey and triplets Quinn, Wyatt and Logan whose photos and videos always made him laugh and smile.
He is also survived by his wife, Jane, her children Larry (Pam), Marie (Jacques), Ken (Joanna), Michael (Sara), Patrick (Barbara), Chris (Liz) and many grandchildren.
Chuck passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at the age of 93.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St, Philadelphia, PA 19148,
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020