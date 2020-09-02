Charlie L. Hubert

Age 85, of Berlin, NJ, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord and his beloved dog Smidgen at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on August 30, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Charlie was a hardworking and driven craftsman who became a successful and prosperous business owner of Heritage Tile in Marlton. His love of life and devotion to his church was admired by many. Charlie enjoyed dedicating his time singing as a choir member and ushering during Sunday services. He also loved visiting with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which always brought a smile to his face.He is survived by loving wife Jeanne Hubert. He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Sylvia Hubert, his brother Daniel Hubert and his first wife Doris. Proud father of Barbara (Ronald) Birmelin, Deborah, Steven and Michael (Melody) and extended family, Robin (Arthur Sr) Walls, Sherri (Steve) Foster, Wendy (Jon) Rossman. Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing 10-11 A.M. and his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. on Friday, Sept. 4th at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sicklerville United Methodist Church, 406 Church Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081.



