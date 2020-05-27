CHARLOTTE (Nightingale) CHERNOW
CHERNOW
CHARLOTTE (nee Nightingale)
May 23, 2020, of Dresher (and formerly Wyndmoor) PA. Beloved wife of the late Israel Chernow; Loving Mother of Harris (and Amy) Chernow; Extremely proud grandmother of Cara, Adam and Allison; and dear sister-in-law to the late Bill and Sylvia Chernow and Dorothy and Jack Litz. Cherished her nephews and nieces and her many cousin and friend relationships over her 98 plus years. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in her memory be made to a charity of donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
