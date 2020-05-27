CHERNOW
CHARLOTTE (nee Nightingale)
May 23, 2020, of Dresher (and formerly Wyndmoor) PA. Beloved wife of the late Israel Chernow; Loving Mother of Harris (and Amy) Chernow; Extremely proud grandmother of Cara, Adam and Allison; and dear sister-in-law to the late Bill and Sylvia Chernow and Dorothy and Jack Litz. Cherished her nephews and nieces and her many cousin and friend relationships over her 98 plus years. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in her memory be made to a charity of donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.