CHARLOTTE DOBRASIN
DOBRASIN
CHARLOTTE
97, passed away at home in Philadelphia on May 26th, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Jean Frankle, Sister of the late Natalie Joseph, and Wife of the late Martin Dobrasin. Long time resident of the Philadelphian and former resident of Bryn Gweled. Loving mother of Paul and Mia (Mark) and grandchildren Arielle (Michael Freedman) and Alex Silverman. Long time employee of HHS, the Philadelphia Convention Center, and the Rosenbach Museum. Avid art collector and food enthusiast.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
