GLAUSER





Died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 2. Born Charlotte Anita Gordy in 1927, in Philadelphia, she graduated top of her class at Girls' High and from the University of Chicago. Char married Felix Glauser in 1948; they were married for 43 years until his death in 1991. She transformed many lives as a science teacher, received a Doctorate in Science Education, and taught at the Osher Life Learning Institute for 10 years. Char had leadership positions with the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters and Planned Parenthood of Harrisburg. She loved to travel, and had a deep affection for Philadelphia. She served as docent at the Academy of Natural Sciences, frequented theater, symphony, and academic lectures and shared generously her vast knowledge of classical music, literature and science. She was the keeper of family lore, adored by family, friends and those she mentored. She is survived by all four children, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren who called her "Char the Great". A Zoom Memorial is planned for September; contact family if you are interested in joining this memorial. In her honor please donate to Planned Parenthood Keystone, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, or Philabundance, and vote on November 3rd.