Charlotte J. McKeever
Passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. McKeever. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday 11 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Service at 12:00 Noon (Livestream will be available if not attending.) Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.www.burnsfuneralhome.com215-637-1414

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
SEP
3
Service
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
