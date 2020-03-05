Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
The Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul
18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
The Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul
18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
CHARLOTTE (Pizzi) McLAUGHLIN

CHARLOTTE (Pizzi) McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN
CHARLOTTE (nee Pizzi)


Age 76, of Center City Philadel-phia, formerly of Overbrook Park, PA, passed away peace-fully on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. McLaughlin, Sr. Survived by her devoted and loving children The Honorable Maria McLaughlin (Jonathan Saidel) and William A. McLaughlin Jr. (Marianne); her adoring grandchildren, Dante and Julian Sisofo and Lauren and John McLaughlin; her sisters, Marie (the late Jim) Bonner, Victoria (the late Bill) Genz and Elizabeth (Richard) Calciano; brother, Charles (Elise) Pizzi; sister-in-law, Rosemarie (William) Downs; along with many nieces and nephews; also survived by her loving cousin, Angelo Caserta.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, March 6,
2020, 6 to 9 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, and Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9 A.M., The Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, 18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila. PA 19103. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., in the Cathedral. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In her memory, contributions to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, 1800 Lombard St., 6th Fl., Phila. PA 19146.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
