Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family

Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family

77, of Lansdale, on Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Pulkowski. Survived by a large extended family and her beloved dog, Boomer. Longtime employee of Honeywell. Services private and under the direction of HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale. Memorial contributions to an animal society of one's choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store