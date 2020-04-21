|
|
SHAPIRO
CHARLOTTE (nee Broder)
April 19, 2020. Wife of the late Charles. Mother of Liz Shapiro, Susan (David) Quatresols, Chuck (Melissa Rickertsen) Shapiro, and Caren Sall Shapiro. Sister of George (Nancy) Broder, and the late Judy Kirshner Broder. Grandmother of Ilissa Shapiro (Joe Ranakowski), Jamie Shapiro (Tal Blau), Benjamin and Samantha Quatresols. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Philadelphia Museum of Art/ Park House Guides in "memory of Charlotte Shapiro", online at philamuseum.org or to P.O. Box 7646, Phila., PA 19101-7646; or to the , or charity of donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020