SR. CHARLOTTESTANLEY, RSMage 95, died May 12, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents Herbert and Rita (McBrearty), her brother Herbert and sisters Anne (McGranhan) and Rita (Alberici). In addition to her religious community, Sister Charlotte is survived by her sister Jean (Beirne), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.