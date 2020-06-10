MONZO
CHERYL A.
June 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James "Vince" and Mary Monzo. Loving mother of Louis (Tiffany) Monzo and Marissa (Matthew) Harrow. Grandmother of Mia, Christian, Sonny, and Julian. Sister of the late Louis W. Monzo. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking located on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to The Philadelphia Police Foundation,
www.phillypolicefoundation.org, benefitting children of fallen Police Officers.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.