DR. CHERYL ANNE "CHERIE" BRANON

Age 61, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Upland, PA, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital-Hospice. Cheryl was born August 6, 1958. She was a 1972 graduate of Our Lady of Charity, 1976 graduate of Notre Dame High School, 1980 graduate of Immaculata University and graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Des Moines, Iowa. Cherie worked at Delaware Valley Medical Specialties, Wynnefield Ave, Philadelphia, PA. She was a parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Charity. Cherie traveled to; Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, Alaska, England, Italy and went on many cruises. Cherie loved reading and cooking. Most of all, she cherished being a doctor. Daughter of the late Milton and Margaret M. (Fannon) Branon, Sr.; sister of the late Milton Branon, Jr. Survivors: Sisters: Anne Yannessa (Noel) of Phoenix, AZ, Peggy Bell (Joe) of McKinney, TX, Kathleen Bell of Upland, PA and Patricia Branon-Chu (Raymond) of Media, PA Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Riddle Memorial Hospice Media, PA 19063 or Lankenau Cancer Center in Wynnewood, PA 19096. Service and Interment will be private.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
