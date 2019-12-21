Home

CHERYL L. (Hardy) KOVACK

Age 74, died peacefully on November 18, 2019 at Nazareth Vitas Hospice in Philadelphia, PA. Cheryl is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Aleen Kovack (Trish), Donald Kovack, Pam Kovack (Jim), Paul Kovack (Sue), and Janel Bell; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by 1 grandchild Nick. Cheryl was an avid Eagles fan who loved to read as well as the beach. She also enjoyed getting her nails done! She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent in her name to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019
