Age 86, of Horsham, PA, died on October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. McConeghy, her son Kenneth McConeghy and grandson Blake Walker of Cape May, NJ. She is survived by her children, Nancy Mossey (Daniel), Patrick, George, and Cindy Bernadette McConeghy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Helga Walker of Cape May, NJ and daughter-in-law, Janice McConeghy of Newtown, PA. Christel emigrated from Germany in 1953. She married her husband, George in 1967 and they moved to Horsham, PA where they resided for more than 30 years. She worked as a data entry technician, retiring from AARP Pharmacy of Warminster. She and George moved to Southampton, PA in 2007 where they lived until George's passing in 2016. She then moved back to Horsham with her son. She spent the last several months visiting her daughter Nancy in Florida where she died suddenly and peacefully. Christel was a devout Christian, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the McConeghy family has decided to delay services until family and friends can assemble safely. Online Memorial: christel-mcconeghy.forevermissed.com