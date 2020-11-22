1/1
CHRISTEL McCONEGHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of Horsham, PA, died on October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. McConeghy, her son Kenneth McConeghy and grandson Blake Walker of Cape May, NJ. She is survived by her children, Nancy Mossey (Daniel), Patrick, George, and Cindy Bernadette McConeghy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Helga Walker of Cape May, NJ and daughter-in-law, Janice McConeghy of Newtown, PA. Christel emigrated from Germany in 1953. She married her husband, George in 1967 and they moved to Horsham, PA where they resided for more than 30 years. She worked as a data entry technician, retiring from AARP Pharmacy of Warminster. She and George moved to Southampton, PA in 2007 where they lived until George's passing in 2016. She then moved back to Horsham with her son. She spent the last several months visiting her daughter Nancy in Florida where she died suddenly and peacefully. Christel was a devout Christian, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the McConeghy family has decided to delay services until family and friends can assemble safely. Online Memorial: christel-mcconeghy.forevermissed.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved