Passed away on October 24, 2020. Born on June 23, 1933, in Poitiers, France, he was the son of Dieudonne Alfred and Marie Madeleine Charron. In 1951, he left for America. From 1953 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army. Chris graduated from N. C. State in 1960, and began working for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA where he met his wife, Verna O'Keefe, and remained married to her for over 59 years. In 1974, they settled in Newtown Square, PA. Chris retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998 after a total of 38 years where he received accolades for his work on classified government projects. He was known as "Mr. Fix-It" throughout his neighborhood. During retirement, he volunteered to repair tape recorders used for the blind and with Haverford High School's Robotics Club. In 2012, the Charrons moved to White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA. Chris spent his time playing in Bocce tournaments, meeting with the Veterans group, working on jigsaw puzzles, and enjoying family visits. He is survived by his wife, his three daughters: Anne Mullins (Robert) of Chevy Chase, MD; Patricia Scaramuzzo (Michael) of Collegeville, PA, Jeanne Finkelston (Robert) of Paoli, PA; his two sons: Paul Charron (Caroline) of East Coventry, PA, and Philip Charron (Lesly Attarian) of Philadelphia, PA. He also has 10 grandchildren: Christian and Kathleen Mullins; Marie, Joseph, and Michael Scaramuzzo; Amanda and David Finkelston; Alan, Nick, and Phil Charron. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and five brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family on Thursday, October 29th. A public memorial to celebrate Chris's life will be announced following the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting written expressions of sympathy and donations in Chris's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://give.cff.org/tribute/ChristianCharron
