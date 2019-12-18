Home

CHRISTINA L. GRILL

CHRISTINA L. GRILL Notice
GRILL
CHRISTINA L.
On December 13, 2019, of Wilmington MA, formerly of Darby PA, age 57. Beloved daughter of Francis H. Grill and the late Sabina (Wyszynski) Grill; sister of Robert (Ellen) Grill and Richard Grill. Also survived by 2 nephews, 2 great-nephews, 2 great-nieces and her loving pets Hank, Maxine and Magic. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, 7 to 9 P.M., at the WILLIAMS LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, Baltimore and Summit Aves., Clifton Heights PA, and Saturday, 11 A.M., at Sacred Heart Church, 316 E. Broadway Ave., Clifton Heights. Funeral Mass 12 Noon at Sacred Heart Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund or the Angell MSPCA at
www.mspca.org Condolences at

williamslombardofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
