CHRISTINA MARIE (Piombino) DIETIKER
DIETIKER
CHRISTINA MARIE (nee Piombino)


suddenly on August 4th. Beloved wife for 23 years of Otto Kai Dietiker. Loving mother of Kai Otto Dietiker and Gavin Peter Dietiker. Dear sister of Joanne Piombino and John J. Piombino (Sue). Sister in law of Jacqueline Tracy Wilhelm. Daughter in law of Ingrid Dietiker. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday August 11 after 10:00am at St. Patrick Church 104 Channing Ave. Malvern Pa 19355. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org.

Arr. by ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
