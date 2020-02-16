|
OATES-STEEGE
CHRISTINE
On Saturday, February 1st, 2020, of West Chester.
Christine will be forever remembered by her two sons, Thomas Oates, of Chester Springs, and Gregory Oates, of Pottstown, her granddaughters, Elizabeth Oates, Alana Oates and great-granddaughter Vivian, as well as her stepchildren, Gretchen, Patricia, Theodore Jr., Charles; step-grandchildren, Scott Andrew, Lindsay Forliano; and great-step-grandsons Jacob and Wilder Forliano. Christine was blessed with two wonderful husbands, Thomas Anthony Oates, Sr. and Dr. Harrison T. Steege, both of whom predeceased her.
Christine was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan, where she met her first husband, Tom. Their partnership included raising their two sons, Tom Jr. and Greg in Paoli, PA, as well as running their business, Tom Oates Chevrolet in Chester Springs.
Following Tom's death in 1985, she later married Dr. Steege and together they traveled the world and re-settled in Ft. Myers FL, where they lived for 10 years prior to her moving back to this area in 2014. Christine loved the arts, reading and anything that challenged her curious mind, and she was an active Book Club member of Wellington at Hershey's Mill. She will be fondly remembered for her thoughtfulness, quick wit and infectious laugh as well as her gift-giving of unique small personal items.
A Celebration of Christine's life and Prayer Service will be held, Monday, February 24, at 10:30 A.M., at The Church of the Good Samaritan in Paoli. Memorial donations in memory of Christine may be made to HELPS Ministry, Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA 19301.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020