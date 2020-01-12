Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
625 Montgomery Ave.
Bryn Mawr, PA
CHRISTINE R. BECKWITH

CHRISTINE R. BECKWITH
BECKWITH
CHRISTINE R.


of Berwyn, PA died unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 51. Devoted mother of Preston and Avery Flack; daughter of Dr. William R. and Marcia Beckwith; sister of William R., Jr. "Buzz" (Jessica); also survived by 4 nephews and her fiance, David Hey. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thurs. Jan. 16th., 11 A.M. in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Merakey, https://www.merakey.org/;, where she spent her career as a therapist to help those with addiction, mental health, & autism.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
