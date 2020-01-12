|
of Berwyn, PA died unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 51. Devoted mother of Preston and Avery Flack; daughter of Dr. William R. and Marcia Beckwith; sister of William R., Jr. "Buzz" (Jessica); also survived by 4 nephews and her fiance, David Hey. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thurs. Jan. 16th., 11 A.M. in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Merakey, https://www.merakey.org/;, where she spent her career as a therapist to help those with addiction, mental health, & autism.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020