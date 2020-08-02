1/1
CHRISTOPHER DAVIS
DAVIS
CHRISTOPHER


Of Willow Grove, passed away on July 29, 2020 after a fight with cancer. He was the loving husband of Karen (nee Couto); beloved son of Richard and Diane Burke; devoted father of Kyra and Maddie; and loving brother of Kim Davis. Chris is survived by his father-in-law Dave Couto (Ruthanne Brown); his mother-in-law Peggy Sickel; his sister-in-law Denise (Joseph) Mottola; his niece Katie; his nephew Ryan; and his cousin Kate Johnson. Chris will also be greatly missed by his "Framily" and friends.
Chris was a graduate of West Catholic High School, and worked for Envista Company. Chris was a huge Stars Wars fan, and an avid gamer. He loved going to Universal Studios in Florida; where he was an annual Pass holder. Chris was proud to be raised in Southwest Philadelphia, but despite lots of ridicule from his friends, he was a lifelong diehard Detroit Lions fan.
Family and friends are invited to Chris's Life Celebration on Monday, August 3rd, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154. A Memorial Service in Chris's honor will follow at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name can be made to Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia, Kids Support, 200 Kirk Rd, Warminster, PA 18974. At Chris's request, casual attire is requested, especially your favorite Star Wars gear or sports jersey.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
AUG
3
Service
01:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to Chris' family and friends. Will keep you all in my prayers.
Eileen Depasquale
Family Friend
