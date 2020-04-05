|
|
IVES
CHRISTOPHER K.
of Radnor, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was commissioned as an U.S. Army Signal Officer in 1976 and served in conventional, Special Forces, and Special Operation units in Korea, Germany, Panama, and the United States for more than 20 years. He was the Group Signal Officer for several Special Forces units to include the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during the JUST CAUSE Operations in Panama, the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the 2nd Psychological Operations Group. He was a Master Parachutist, Ranger, and Special Forces Officers who retired as a Major in 1997. In 2004, he received his Ph.D. in history from The Ohio State University, and later worked as a defense security analyst for MRPI, an L3 company and taught as an adjunct professor of Master of Sciences, Business Administration at Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. He had a great love of the outdoors, particularly of the mountains and the American West, cooking and entertaining, and his family. Surviving are his beloved wife, Kristin Hay Ives, and son, James Karl Ives, and brothers, James Clayton Ives (Renee) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Robin Ives of Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Wayne, PA once church services resume. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chris' honor to St. David's Episcopal Church, Penn's Abramson Cancer Center or the .
Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Paoli, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020