|
|
LENNON
CHRISTOPHER M.
Passed away on December 26, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph Sr. and Bernadette (nee: Masci). Loving brother of Joseph Jr. (Ruth) and David (Maureen). Dearest Uncle of Tiffany DeNicola, Kelliann (Earl) Fowler, Meghan, Colin, Joseph III and Michael Lennon; also, he will be missed by his great nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Tuesday morning from 8 to 9:40 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3RD & WOLF STS. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Donation in his memory can be made to Vision for Equality (visionforequality.org/donate). To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019