CLAIR L. "MOOSE" SOURS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLAIR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOURS
CLAIR L. "MOOSE"
of Phila., died May 4, 2020. He was 89 years old. Moose was the son of the late John W. Sours and the late Helen I. Sours (nee - Duenger). He is the beloved husband of Mildred Walton Sours; father of Shirley Cameron ( Dana), Steve Sours (Teri), Nancy Virgili (Frank), Sue Fox (Rob), Tom Sours (Christine), and Kurt Sours (Maria); grandfather of 22; great grandfather of 30; brother of the late John W. Sours Jr., the late Joseph D. Sours, and the late Phyllis Kissinger. Moose was raised and educated in Philadelphia and was a June 1949 graduate of Frankford High School. He met his love of his life in Junior High School. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he became an installer for Bell Telephone and Philadel-phia businessman for many years. Clair was a long term member of Frankford Baptist Church and most recently an active member of Berachah Church. Donations can be made to: Berachah Church, 400 Ashbourne Rd, Cheltenham, PA 19012. www.wetzelandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved