SOURS
CLAIR L. "MOOSE"
of Phila., died May 4, 2020. He was 89 years old. Moose was the son of the late John W. Sours and the late Helen I. Sours (nee - Duenger). He is the beloved husband of Mildred Walton Sours; father of Shirley Cameron ( Dana), Steve Sours (Teri), Nancy Virgili (Frank), Sue Fox (Rob), Tom Sours (Christine), and Kurt Sours (Maria); grandfather of 22; great grandfather of 30; brother of the late John W. Sours Jr., the late Joseph D. Sours, and the late Phyllis Kissinger. Moose was raised and educated in Philadelphia and was a June 1949 graduate of Frankford High School. He met his love of his life in Junior High School. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he became an installer for Bell Telephone and Philadel-phia businessman for many years. Clair was a long term member of Frankford Baptist Church and most recently an active member of Berachah Church. Donations can be made to: Berachah Church, 400 Ashbourne Rd, Cheltenham, PA 19012. www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.