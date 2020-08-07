ALLENCLAIRE D. (nee Forman)
On August 5, 2020, age 93 years, of Havertown, PA and Pompano Beach, FL. Beloved wife of the late Norman S. Allen, loving mother of Francine Allen-Robbins (Gerald) and Craig Allen (Karin), cherished sister of Jerome Forman (Deborah) and devoted grandmother to Shari Robbins, Dori and Howard Ptak, Lori Robbins and Brian Slipakoff, Alexis Allen and Mark Shea and Zachery Allen and great-grandmother to Nathaniel, Dana, Reid, Madeline, Layla, Happy and Marlo. Graveside Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to any charity of the donor's choice
.
www.levinefuneral.com