Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
CLAIRE D. (Dankworth) STRATTON

STRATTON
CLAIRE D. (nee Dankworth)


Age 93, on Jan. 16, 2020, of Havertown. Beloved wife of the late William Jr., devoted mother of Carl (Kathleen); also survived by her granddaughter Olivia. Funeral Service Monday 10:30 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to The Friendship Fund at Rosemont Presbyterian Village, 404 Cheswick Pl., Rosemont, PA 19010. Int. Westminster Cem.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
