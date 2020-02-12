|
|
SAMPSON
CLAIRE I. (nee Donnelly)
February 9, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony Kirchner. Loving mother of James (the late Patricia), Jane Sparks (the late Raymond) and the late Thomas "Tucker", Edward, and William. Also survived by her loving grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her sisters, Elizabeth Descoteaux and Mary Donovan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, 9 to 10:45 A.M, BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. (at Fkd. Ave.), followed by her Service 11 A.M. Int. Palmer Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020