FIORE

CLAIRE J. (nee Redner)

Passed away May 6, 2020, she was 84. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Sonny). Loving mother to Charles (Rose), Barbara Thompson (Bob), Anthony (Kathleen), and Karen Raven (George). Loving grandmother to Angelo, Nicole and Bobby. Great-grandmother of Vincent, Chloe and Bella. Services and Interment will be held privately for the family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



