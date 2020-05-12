CLAIRE J. (Redner) FIORE
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLAIRE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIORE
CLAIRE J. (nee Redner)
Passed away May 6, 2020, she was 84. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Sonny). Loving mother to Charles (Rose), Barbara Thompson (Bob), Anthony (Kathleen), and Karen Raven (George). Loving grandmother to Angelo, Nicole and Bobby. Great-grandmother of Vincent, Chloe and Bella. Services and Interment will be held privately for the family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 12, 2020
My dearest Mom, You will be missed greatly. I cherish all the memories I had growing up. You were a wonderful mom who taught us many things. I will miss holding your hand, scratching your back and bringing you donuts. You are at peace now. Say hi to Pops for me and don't nag him too much. He has been waiting for you to "take a drive". Love you always,
Karen Raven
Daughter
May 11, 2020
Dear Charlie, Anthony, Barbara, Karen and family, I send my deepest condolences for the loss of a wonderful Mother. Many fond memories of your Mom and Dad. What a loss. May God our Father fill the void in your lives. Clare (Philly Girl/Germantown, were she hailed from is sorely missed as is your Dad. God bless each one of you. From another Germantown/Philly Girl
Linda Chiarolanza-Raven
Friend
May 11, 2020
Barb, Bob and Bobby,
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers.
Bob, Kathy, RJ and Kristen.
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved