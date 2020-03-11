|
HAUPT SUSSMAN
CLAIRE L. (nee Sloan)
Age 99, of Wynnewood, PA. Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 15, 1920, passed away March 10, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. Beloved wife of the late Abram Haupt and the late Milton C. Sussman, beloved mother of Dr. Donald N. Haupt (Ellen) and the late Barbara Lynn Haupt, sister of Marjorie Silverberg, devoted grand-mother of Abram Seth Haupt (Rachel) and Jessamyn Sara Garrett (Jeffrey), proud great grandmother of Eleanor Sophia Garrett and Spencer Lev Haupt. Claire and her husband Abram were founding members of Main Line Reform Temple. She was an Administrative Assistant in her father's real estate business and during WWII she wrote grants at the National Science Foundation for Margaret Mead. She was dearly beloved by her entire family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Thursday beginning 1:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Immediately following interment shiva will be observed at Claire's late residence through-out the day and evening with services at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lankenau Hospital Foundation.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020