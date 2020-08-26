1/1
Claire M. (Seitter) lapergola
On August 22, 2020, Age 90, of Mt. Laurel and formerly of the Parkwood section of Phila. Wife of the late Tony Lapergola. Mother of Liz (Tom), Tony (Debbie), Michelle (the late Billy), the late Paul, Kim (Doug), Billy, Jean (Bob) and Anne (Rob). Grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 6. Sister of Jean and Mary. Claire was a retired administrative assistant for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia-St. Francis. A gathering of family and friends will be held this Saturday from 10-11 A.M. at St. Anselm Church 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd. Phila. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greyhound Angels Adoption of NJ (greyhoundangelsadoption.com) or St. Joseph's Indian School (stjo.org).www.givnish.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
