PROSTKA
CLAIRE MADALINE (Ryan-Peck)
Former resident of Philip Murray House, graduate of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia, passed peacefully on December 6, 2019. She is now free. Claire is survived by her children, Jerry (Gerald Martin) Peck, Teddy (Edward Francis) Peck, Molly Martine Prostka, and her best friend Patricia McNamara. The family was with her up to the last notes of Landslide. In alignment with Claire's wishes, a traditional funeral will not be held as she had a long-planned donation to medical science. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
"She shows you where to look among the garbage and the flowers." -Leonard Cohen
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019