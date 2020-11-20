Or Copy this URL to Share

Nov. 18, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved wife of Paul Sussman. Loving mother of Dr. Jay (Ann) Sussman and the late Marc Sussman. Dear sister of Aaron (Sheila) Schneider and the late Eleanor Wilk. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Justin), Matthew (Meagan), Katherine, Jessica (Jared), Allison (David) and David (Priyal). Loving great-grandmother of Arianna, Noah, Sienna, Sophie, Landon and Madeline. Cryptside services will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., CHERRY HILL, NJ



