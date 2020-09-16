1/
CLARA (nee BRODY) BYLOCK
14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Bylock. Clara is survived by her daughter Gail Berger, her grandson Matthew and his wife Kimberly, and was "GG" to her great-grandchildren Noah, Jonas, and Danica. Clara is also survived by her daughter Sheila Privor and her husband Harvey, her grandchildren, Lois Privor-Dumm (Greg Dumm), Cheri Privor, Michele (Tony) Leone, Patrick Foley, Brian (Kim) Privor, and great-granddaughter, Calla. Nicole Nelson was Clara's dedicated and devoted health aide. Clara worked as an Administrator at Browning Road Medical Center for many years. It was through her dedication and tireless efforts, along with the doctors on staff, that made it such a wonderful testing/medical center. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Aflac Pediatric Cancer Center, www.choa.org. Services are private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 15, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
