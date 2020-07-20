ALTOMARE





July 18, 2020, age 89, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Dear mother of Louis, Maria Donnelly (Terry), Anita McCoy (Tom), Jennifer Smith (Dave) and Anthony. Also survived by 15 wonderful grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Alex and her sister Laura. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at St. Bridget Church on Friday July 24th, 9-10:30 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Clara's memory may be made to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund, 3667 Midvale Ave, Phila., PA 19129.